Update to WERT broadcast schedule

VW independent staff

Due to circumstances beyond their control, WERT 1220AM/104.3FM will be unable to broadcast Saturday’s Van Wert at Marion Local boys basketball game. Friday night’s game against Defiance will not be aired, due to the radio station’s contractual obligation to carry the Cotton Bowl, Ohio State vs. Texas.

WERT will resume coverage of the Van Wert Cougars on Friday, January 17 vs. Wapakoneta and Saturday, January 18 vs. Bryan.