Van Wert boy wins Elks Hoop Shoot

Submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has announced that Jack Clark of Van Wert hit 22-of-25 foul shots and placed first in the boys 10-11 age group at the Northwest District, Ohio Elks Association Hoop Shoot contest held in Lima on Sunday. Jack had won his age group at the local competition held in Van Wert and represented the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 at the Northwest District Hoop Shoot. He competed against the first place winners from the other 12 lodges within the Northwest District.

Jack Clark of Van Wert took first place honors in the Elks age 10-11 Northwest District Hoop Shoot contest. Photo submitted

The Elks National “Hoop Shoot” is the nation’s largest co-ed sports competition and the only non-commercial sporting event conducted on a national basis. More than three million boys and girls, ages 8-13, from 50 states, compete in the Elks Hoop Shoot contests at various levels of competition each year.

Jack will next compete in the State Hoop Shoot competition which will be held on Saturday, February 22, in Newark.The Regional Hoop Shoot Contest will be held on Saturday, March 15, 2025 in South Bend, Indiana, and the National Hoop Shoot competition will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025 in Chicago.