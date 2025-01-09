Beekeeping group to gather next week

VW independent staff/submitted information

ST. MARYS — The Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association’s first meeting of 2025 will be held from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, at the St. Marys Community Public Library, 140 S. Chestnut St., St. Marys.

Ohio State Beekeepers Association President Jamie Walters will address the club on the topic “backyard queen rearing.” In addition, the club will hear reports from those who attended the North American Honey Bee Expo in Louisville, and a survey will be distributed to find out what members thought of last year’s programs and what they would like to see as as the GGLBA plans for 2025.

Refreshments will be served and door prizes will be awarded at the end of the meeting. Visitors are always welcome.

Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association meets regularly on the second Tuesday of the month. GGLBA supports beekeeping in the Grand Lake area with members from Mercer, Auglaize, Van Wert, Allen, Hardin, Darke, and Shelby counties.