Essay contest open to area students

Submitted information

The Optimist Club of Van Wert is encouraging area students to participate in the Optimist International essay contest for the 2024-2025 school year. The contest is open to all Van Wert County students who are under the age of 19 as of October 1, 2024, and are not enrolled as a degree seeking student of a post-secondary institution. There is no minimum age.

The topic for this year’s competition is “How Optimism Has Paved My Road to Success.” The essay contest entry deadline is 4 p.m. Friday, February 14. The Van Wert Optimist Club will judge local students’ essays and determine the top winners. Local winners will receive medallions, along with cash awards of $300 (first place), $200 (second place) and $100 (third place). The Club winner’s essay advances to the district contest to compete for a $2,500 college scholarship. Plus, the Ohio District of Optimist International also awards a $1,000 scholarship.

Students wanting to participate in the essay contest can receive application information by contacting their English teacher or guidance counselor or by emailing Diana Cearns, club essay chair, at diana@1stfedvw.com. Completed applications with essays will be picked up from local schools on February 14 and home school/individual entry students should mail or drop off completed essays (address on application) to be received by 4 p.m. Friday, February 14.

The Optimist Club of Van Wert sponsors many local youth programs and conducts positive service projects. The goal of Optimist is to encourage students to bring out the best in themselves and others. To learn more about the club for membership interest contact Ray Able, secretary, at 419.238.5086.