FW Farm Show set for Jan. 14-16

VW independent staff/submitted information

FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Farm Show, one of the Midwest’s premier agricultural events and Indiana’s largest indoor farm show, is set to welcome over 30,000 farmers and industry professionals once again this year. The 36th annual event, which will be held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, will feature cutting-Edge technology, educational seminars, and community support Initiatives

Known for showcasing the latest in farm technology and innovation, the show provides attendees with access to the region’s largest variety of farm equipment and services, all conveniently located under one roof. The Northeastern Indiana Soil and Water Conservation District, in collaboration with Purdue Cooperative Extension Services, will offer daily educational seminars designed to address key topics in modern farming.

The Fort Wayne Farm Show returns to Allen County War Memorial Coliseum January 14-16. Photos submitted

This year’s show is also highlighted by two grand prize giveaways: a Toro MyRide Zero Turn Lawn Mower and Toro SnowMaster Snow Blower, both generously provided by Plevna Implement, located at 1503 Wiant Dr., Garrett, Indiana. Entry for both grand prizes is free.

Supporting the future of agriculture, the Indiana FFA Scholarship Foundation will hold a fundraising auction at 1 p.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday of the show. A wide range of donated items will be up for bid, with proceeds benefiting the scholarship program. Last year’s auction raised more than $21,000 for FFA scholarships.

Farm Show dates and times are Tuesday, January 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, January 15, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Thursday, January 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.