Honor Flight to fly again in 2025

VW independent staff/submitted information

Flag City Honor Flight has announced this year’s flight schedule to Washington D.C., with flights scheduled for April 1, June 3, September 9, and October 14. Each flight will give veterans the opportunity to visit memorials built in their honor. Each trip lasts one day.

Priority will be given to terminally ill veterans, followed by others in the order their applications were received. Eligibility includes those who served from World War II through the Vietnam War. Veterans do not pay to fly.

“Exciting changes are coming in 2025 to enhance the Flag City Honor Flight experience,” Flag City Honor Flight President Steve Schult said. “We remain deeply grateful to our community partners, volunteers, and donors who make these flights possible.”



“Our board works tirelessly year-round to make these flights a reality,’ Flight Director Allison Quinlan said. “This year, we are proud to host four flights, honoring hundreds of veterans who will join us on this unforgettable journey.”



Involvement Opportunities:

FCHF has created a sponsored package to promote corporate and personal flight sponsorships.

Community members are invited to donate via the website or by check.

Individuals or groups interested in volunteering at welcome home celebrations or hosting third-party fundraisers can connect with the organization throughout the year.

Veteran application

Guardian application

Third-party fundraiser application

Flag City Honor Flight, Inc. is a 100 percent volunteer-run 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing Veterans in Northwest Ohio and surrounding areas with the opportunity to visit their war memorials in Washington, D.C., at no cost. Flag City Honor Flight, along with Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana serve Van Wert County. Supported by charitable donations, the annual flights honor America’s heroes and their sacrifices for the nation’s freedom.