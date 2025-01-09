Judge Waldick chosen as presiding judge

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — Juergen A. Waldick, Judge of the Ohio Third District Court of Appeals has been designated as presiding judge of the court for 2025. In this capacity, Judge Waldick calls and presides over oral arguments presented by the parties to a case, decides procedural motions, conducts meetings of the judges to discuss and resolve any administrative matters, and is responsible for the daily administration, docket and case management of the court among other duties.

Judge Waldick was elected to the Third District Court of Appeals on November 8, 2022. He holds college degrees in criminal justice and judicial administration from Montgomery College and American University in Washington, D.C. He graduated from the Claude W. Pettit College of Law at Ohio Northern University in 1985.

Judge Waldick

Prior to becoming a judge, Waldick served several terms as the Allen County Prosecutor in Lima, having initially been elected to that office in 2004. Judge Waldick has extensive experience as a trial attorney and, as Allen County Prosecutor, oversaw and participated in the prosecution of thousands of felony cases. Judge Waldick also worked in the City of Lima Prosecutor’s Office and in the Putnam County Prosecutor’s office prior to being appointed as an assistant county prosecutor in Allen County in 1998. Waldick served as the Delphos City Law Director from 1991 to 1996, and was engaged in the private practice of law from 1985 to 2005.

Judge Waldick additionally worked as an adjunct professor of law at Ohio Northern University, served as a faculty member for the National District Attorneys Association’s National Advocacy Center, and was a certified instructor for the Ohio Peace Officer’s Training Academy. Waldick was also active in the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, where he held several positions, including that of President.

Judge Waldick has long been involved in community and church related affairs, and has been a member of several service and professional organizations. Judge Waldick was previously a board member of Crime Victims Services in Lima and an Executive Committee Member of the Allen County Republican Party. He has served as a church trustee, was the charter president of the Delphos Optimist Club, and was a coach and co-founder of the Delphos Soccer Association.

The Third District Court of Appeals is comprised of 17 northwest Ohio counties, including: Allen, Auglaize, Crawford, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Logan, Marion, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Seneca, Shelby, Union, Van Wert and Wyandot.

The other judges serving on the Third District Court include William R. Zimmerman (Shelby), Mark C. Miller (Hancock), and John R. Willamowski (Allen).