Lady Knights win…

Crestview’s Kaci Gregory starts a drive to the hoop during Thursday’s NWC game againt Bluffton. The Lady Knights beat the Lady Pirates 60-54 and improved to 9-3 (3-1 NWC) in the process. Ellie Kline led Crestview with 17 points, while Gregory and Josie Kulwicki each scored 13 points. Kennedy Crider added 11 in the winning effort. Crestview will travel to Lincolnview on Saturday (12 p.m. junior varsity start). Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent