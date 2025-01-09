Mary Ellen (Krugh) Scheidt

Mary Ellen (Krugh) Scheidt was born on September 7, 1929, in Ohio City, to DeMae (Gephart) Krugh and Carey Eugene Krugh, who both proceeded her in death. She married Gus N. Scheidt on June 18, 1949, who proceeded her in death on October 10, 1988.

Family survivors include her three sons; Bradley (Becky) Scheidt of Van Wert, Bing (Sherri) Scheidt of Rockford and Gregg (Ava) Scheidt of Ohio City; three granddaughters, Erin (Chris) Lynch, Amber (Greg) Slusher and Alysha (Stan) Hall; three grandsons, Kyle (Jama) Scheidt, Andrew (Abby) Scheidt and Jordon (Rebecca) Scheidt, and six great-grandchildren, Alyxandria (Chandler) Adams, Caden Slusher, Jenna Lynch, Gavin Lynch, Grayson Scheidt and Harper Scheidt.

Mary attended and graduated from Ohio City-Liberty High School. She was a member of the Ohio City United Methodist Church, a member of the United Methodist Women which she had served on the Social Concern’s Committee and the church council. Mary had worked at Fishers Big Wheel in the J. Bakers Shoe Department, Roundy’s and Pic ‘N’ Save grocery store as a cashier.

She was proceeded in death by a grandson, Travis Scheidt; three brothers, Eugene Krugh, Wilbur Krugh and the Rev. Billy C. Krugh, and five sisters, Marcile Beougher, Marcella Smith, Arlene Kline, Alice Mae Blatchley and Donna Ruth McGlyn.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 13, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Gary Ginter officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery of Ohio City. Calling hours will held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday.

Preferred memorials: the Ohio City United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.