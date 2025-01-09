Milo (Mike) C. Wyandt

Milo (Mike) C. Wyandt entered into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at the remarkable age of 100, fulfilling his dream of living a full century.

Born on December 19, 1924, in Van Wert. Milo was the son of David Franklin Wyandt and Lulu May (Newton) Wyandt, who both preceded him in death. He married the love of his life, Betty Lou (Baer) Wyandt and together they shared 73 years of marriage.

Milo’s memory is carried forward by his wife, Betty and their two children: Sherry Dee (Joseph) Fortman of Van Wert and Kevin (Angie) Wyandt of Panama City, Florida. He took great joy in his role as a grandfather to Carly (Shannon) Smith of Van Wert, Treg (Leslie) Fortman of Powell, and Samantha (Jared) Snow of Wewahitchka, Florida. Milo was fortunate to be a great-grandfather to Rhett Smith and step-great-granddaughters, Nevada (Noah Daugherty) Smith and Savannah (Brandon) Wynn.

He was preceded in death by his four sisters; his twin sister Ilo (Clarence) Grubaugh, Ethel Wyandt, Alice Keith, and Esther Stemen, as well as his five brothers, Harold and Gerald (another set of twins in the family), Paul, Franklin, and Doyt Wyandt.

Milo was a 1943 graduate of Van Wert High School. After graduation, he proudly served as a U.S. Navy Gunner during World War II. He was stationed in a wide range of different places overseas, including Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He was aboard the Liberty Ship Ephraim W. Baughman during the Allied invasion of Normandy, witnessing the start of Operation Overlord.

Following his military service, Milo embarked on a career building and remodeling homes alongside his brothers. He later transition into the Chrysler Amplex Corporation, where he worked until his retirement in 1987.

Milo was a dedicated lifelong member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, as well as a member of the Van Wert American Legion Post #178 and Van Wert VFW Post #5803. He proudly served his community in many ways, including as a Boy Scout leader and a participant in Relay for Life as a cancer survivor. He also supported Toys for Tots through the Navy Club and found great fulfillment in giving back to others.

In 2016, Milo participated in the National Honor Flight, a deeply meaningful experience and was later featured in a promotional commercial. Passionate about preserving history, Milo enjoyed his wartime stories and photo albums with students and the community, with his firsthand accounts.

Milo was an avid fisherman, refining his skills first at Johnson Lake in Minnesota and later at his cottage on Rose Lake. His passions for fishing was only rivaled by his love for playing the musical spoons, delighting anyone willing to listen.

A joint memorial service for Milo and his beloved wife, Betty, will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials are to the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

