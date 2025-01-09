Roundup: girls hoops, wrestling, bowling

Girls basketball

Lincolnview 66 Spencerville 60 (OT)

Make it five straight wins for Lincolnview after Thursday night’s 66-60 overtime thriller over Spencerville.

Emerson Walker scored 26 points for the Lancers, including eight in the fourth quarter and five more in overtime, while Keira Breese finished with 24 points, including 12 in the third quarter.

Lincolnview led 13-8 after one quarter and 29-24 at halftime. The lead grew to 43-34 at the end of three quarters, but Spencerville outscored the Lancers 21-12 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Clara Goecke led Spencerville with 17 points, Lenna Smith had 13 points and Jenna Wannemacher added 12.

Both teams will return to action Saturday. Spencerville (7-4, 1-2 NWC) will host St. Henry and Lincolnview (8-5) will entertain Crestview.

Defiance 53 Van Wert 45 (OT)

Defiance outscored Van Wert 13-5 in overtime and the Bulldogs defeated the Cougars 53-45 at the Cougar’s Den on Thursday.

Defiance’s Jamie Rollins took control in the extra session, scoring nine of her team’s 13 points, including a pair of treys. She finished with 17 points, while Isabella Rowlinson led all scorers with 18 points. Van Wert was led by Jazzlyn Florence, who scored 14 points including four triples, and Amaya Dowdy, who finished with 11 points.

The Bulldogs led 12-9 after the first quarter and the game was tied 18-18 at halftime. Van Wert led 31-28 after three quarters and the game was tied 40-40 at the end of regulation.

Van Wert (2-10, 0-4 WBL) will host Marion Local on Saturday.

Wrestling

Defiance 61 Van Wert 10

DEFIANCE — It was a tough night for Cougar grapplers, as they fell to Defiance 61-10 on Thursday.

Van Wert’s only wins of the match came at Owen Bates (106), who recorded a 19-11 major decision over Tyler Stockman, and Renson Spear (132), who pinned Briceton Simpson in 3:00.

The Cougars will travel to New Haven to compete in the Bill Kerbel Invitational on Saturday.

Bowling

Lincolnview, Ottawa-Glandorf split

DELPHOS — At the Delphos Recreation Center, the Lincolnview girls defeated Ottawa-Glandorf 2416-1818 on Thursday, while the boys team fell to the Titans 3008-2515.

Adreigh Hanicq led the girls’ team with a 182-211-393 series, followed by Abby Dannenfelser (159-152-311). Pacey Early led the boys team with a 225-190-415 series.