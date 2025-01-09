Stripe Rd. public hearing to be held

VW independent staff

The future of Stripe Rd. in Van Wert will be the subject of a public hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. next Thursday, January 16.

A request to close the road came from the Marsh Foundation Trustees. The Van Wert County Commissioners will accept comments from the public for and against the idea. A decision could be made very soon after.

“I would think the decision would likely be made that day, barring unforeseen circumstances,” Commission President Thad Lichtensteiger said.

The public hearing will be held in the commissioners meeting room in the Van Wert County Annex on E. Main St., Van Wert.