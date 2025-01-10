NWS issues Winter Weather Advisory

VW independent staff

The National Weather Service Northern Indiana has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 10 a.m. today to 1 a.m. Saturday for much of northwest Ohio, including Van Wert, Paulding, Putnam and Defiance counties. Between 2-4 inches of snow is expected and NWS said to plan on slippery road conditions, especially during the evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for Mercer and Auglaize counties and areas south from 10 this morning until 7 a.m. Saturday. 2-4 of inches of snow and slippery conditions are expected.