Road win…
Crestview’s Wren Sheets (33) scored 27 points and the Knights defeated Bluffton 70-64 on Friday. A game recap can be found below. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent
POSTED: 01/10/25 at 11:56 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports
Crestview’s Wren Sheets (33) scored 27 points and the Knights defeated Bluffton 70-64 on Friday. A game recap can be found below. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent
POSTED: 01/10/25 at 11:56 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports
Copyright © 2010-2025 The Van Wert Independent — Subscribe to our RSS feed — Web Site Design by J. DeWert Enterprises, LLC