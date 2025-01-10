VW independent boys hoops roundup

Defiance 49 Van Wert 37

DEFIANCE — Van Wert whittled a 10 point halftime deficit down to two points in the fourth quarter, but Defiance finished the game with a 16-6 scoring run to beat the Cougars 49-37 on Friday.

Lincolnview’s Kreston Tow goes to the basket against Spencerville. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

A basket by Cohen Bragg made it 33-31, but Defiance (9-1, 4-0 WBL) scored five straight points and didn’t look back. Dre Singleton led all scorers with 19 points, with 12 coming after halftime. Josiah Schlatter added 13 points and Kahlil Ligon added nine. Zach Crummey led Van Wert with 14 points and Bragg finished with 11.

The Bulldogs led 14-12, with seven points coming from Singleton after one quarter and 26-16 at halftime.

Van Wert (4-8, 1-3 WBL) will travel to Marion Local today.

Crestview 70 Bluffton 64

BLUFFTON — Wren Sheets scored 27 points, Hayden Perrott added 18 and the Crestview Knights won their seventh straight game, 70-64, over Bluffton on Friday.

The Knights got off to a fast start and led 22-17 after one quarter, with Sheets, Perrott and Tommy Heffner each scoring five points. The Knights led 31-27 at halftime and 45-40 after three quarters. In the fourth quarter, Sheets helped Crestview pull away by scoring 13 points, while Perrott added eight.

Tommy Heffner chipped with nine points on the night and Liam Putman finished with eight points. Marek Donaldson led Bluffton (8-2, 1-1 NWC) with 17 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, Kain Wright added 16 and Bean Ginther finished with 14 points.

Crestview (9-3, 2-1 NWC) will host Arlington tonight (5 p.m. junior varsity start).

Spencerville 59 Lincolnview 36

SPENCERVILLE — The Bearcats improved to 11-0 (3-0 NWC) with a 59-36 win over Lincolnview on Friday.

Carder Orr led Spencerville with 23 points and Owen Sensabaugh added 20. The Lancers were led by Max Hammons, who finished with 12 points.

Lincolnview will entertain Miller City today (5 p.m. junior varsity start) and Spencerville will host Bath today (5 p.m. junior varsity start).