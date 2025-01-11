Council to meet Monday night

VW independent staff

Van Wert City Council’s first meeting of 2025 will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.

For now, the agenda is light, with just one piece of legislation on it. Council members will hear the second of three readings that if ultimately approved, would raise water rates by 10 percent, effective in March. The third and final reading and vote will likely take place on Monday, January 27.