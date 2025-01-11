History Museum announces theme for annual art show

The old Charloe Bridge over the Auglaize River is the subject of this watercolor by Jo Dunlap, in the collection of Paulding County History Museum. This year’s Celebration of Arts & Artists of Paulding County will focus on the theme “Water” and will be open to all types of artistic media. Photo submitted

PAULDING — The Paulding County History Museum in Paulding invites artists to submit their artwork for the annual Celebration of Arts and Artists of Paulding County exhibit this spring.

Instead of focusing on a particular medium, such as painting, this year’s event has a new twist. All types of media may be submitted for the theme of “Water.” Entries will be accepted for works including pottery, sculpture, textiles, wood carving, printmaking, painting, drawing, photography and multimedia.

Water is often a subject in art, through depictions of rivers, streams, beaches, waves and waterfalls, but the inspiration doesn’t end there. “Water” also can include ice, rain, aquariums, underwater scenes and pools as well as swimming, boating and other activities.

“We hope this theme will inspire more artists to participate in our exhibition. It offers a wide variety of interpretations and concepts,” said Melinda Krick, museum president and chairman of the Arts & Artists show. “Whether someone works in clay, glass, wood, oils or fabric, this is an opportunity to share their creativity. The museum’s goal is to raise awareness about the talented people who have called Paulding County their home and increase an appreciation for the fine arts.”

The exhibition is set to open May 20 and continue through June 24. Registration information will be announced soon. Current and former Paulding County artists will be invited to bring their artworks to the museum later this spring. Students ages 14-18 may enter a special youth division.

This invitation also is extended to anyone who owns water-themed works by county artists, living or deceased. There is no entry fee.

Contact the museum at jphs45879@yahoo.com to join the mailing list to receive updated information by email.

The Celebration of Arts & Artists has been popular with artists and visitors alike. Last year, 56 works by 22 local artists were displayed.

Check the museum’s Facebook page for updates.