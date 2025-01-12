Crash hurts two people, one taken by medical helictoper

This pickup truck was hit by a box truck at the intersection of U.S. 224 and Van Wert Decatur Road near Van Wert early Saturday afternoon. The driver of the pickup truck was flown by medical helicopter to Fort Wayne for treatment of serious injuries. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

VW independent staff/submitted information

An early Saturday afternoon crash sent two people to the hospital, one via medical helicopter.

According to a report from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at appoximately 12:10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 224 and Van Wert Decatur Road, not far from the Patrol Post, in Pleasant Township.

A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Adam J. Schulte, 46, of Kettering was westbound on U.S. 224. Marcus D. Mudd, 53, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was operating a 2023 Mack box truck, traveling eastbound on U.S. 224. Schulte began to make a left turn from U.S. 224 onto Van Wert Decatur Road and pulled into the path of Mudd’s vehicle. The box truck struck the Chevrolet, pushing it off the north side of U.S. 224.

Schulte was flown from the scene by Samaritan Air Ambulance to Parkview in Fort Wayne for treatment of serious injuries. His current condition is unknown. Mudd was transported by OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by a Van Wert Fire EMS unit for treatment of minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert Police Department, Van Wert Fire Department, Van Wert EMS, Samaritan Air Ambulance, Ohio Department of Transportation (Van Wert Garage), Van Wert County Engineer’s Office, Pleasant Township Trustees, Hague Towing and Repair and Superior Collision.

This crash remains under investigation.