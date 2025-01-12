Klopfenstein announces three new bills

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Three bills co-sponsored by Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) will go into affect this spring. An explanation of each bill is listed below.

House Bill 497

Governor Mike DeWine recently signed House Bill 497 into law, which introduces a series of updates that simplify processes, reduce costs, and enhance the effectiveness of local government services announced sponsors Klopfenstein and Brian Stewart (R-Ashville).

“H.B. 497 reflects our collaborative effort to modernize county operations and remove outdated barriers,” Klopfenstein said. “By working with the County Commissioners Association of Ohio and other stakeholders, we’ve created a law that supports effective and responsive county government while maintaining transparency and accountability.”

The law includes provisions to streamline county improvement projects, update public notice requirements to reflect the digital age, and improve flexibility in public children services agency hiring. Other changes include modernizing procurement rules, simplifying property donations to nonprofits, and clarifying coroner compensation and practices.

House Bill 497 will go into effect 90 days after being signed into law.

House Bill 238

Governor DeWine signed Sub. House Bill 238 into law, according to co-sponors Klofpenstein and Sarah Fowler Arthur (R-Ashtabula) Sub. House Bill 238 is the completion of the legislative Occupational Licensure Review for the State of Ohio.

The key goals of the Occupational Licensure Review are:

Identifying and eliminating outdated or unnecessary licenses.

Lowering the financial burden associated with obtaining and maintaining licenses.

Making Ohio a more attractive state for professionals by reducing barriers to entry and competition with neighboring states.

Ensuring health, safety, and consumer protection remain uncompromised through reasonable licensing requirements.

“By streamlining processes and removing unnecessary barriers, we’re making it easier for Ohioans to start and grow their careers right here at home,” Klopfenstein said. “With this legislation now signed into law, we’re proud to have worked collaboratively with agencies to ensure a balance between reducing red tape and maintaining standards that protect health, safety, and quality for all Ohioans.”

The Occupational Licensure Review for the State of Ohio is a legislative process aimed at evaluating and reforming the state’s occupational licensing system. Its goal is to ensure that licensing requirements are necessary, efficient, and do not create undue barriers for individuals entering the workforce. Sub. House Bill 238 incorporates recommendations from the Sunset Review Commission, including the elimination of 33 obsolete boards and commissions.

House Bill 364

Governor DeWine signed House Bill 364, which promotes conservation initiatives and streamlines seed-sharing practices across the state into law. It was sponsored Klopfenstein and Dave Dobos (R-Columbus).

The new law exempts non-commercial seed-sharing activities from existing seed regulations, including labeling, permitting, and inspection requirements, while maintaining protections to ensure public safety and ecological health.

“This is a win for Ohio’s conservationists, gardeners, and communities,” Klopfenstein said. “This law removes outdated barriers to noncommercial seed-sharing, empowering Ohioans to take part in conserving pollinators and supporting native plant habitats. It’s a step forward for sustainability and collaboration.”

“This law will help boost conservation efforts across Ohio,” said Dobos. “While the main goal is to support monarch butterfly recovery by promoting milkweed, it also helps protect plants vital to other threatened and endangered species.”



Key provisions of the law also include updates to the state’s list of noxious weeds to reflect modern agricultural priorities. Milkweed, a critical plant for monarch butterfly habitats, has been removed from the list of weeds requiring mandatory removal, highlighting the law’s dual focus on conservation and practicality.

All three bills will go into effect 90 days after being signed into law.

Klopfenstein represents Ohio’s 82nd District, which includes all of Van Wert, Paulding, and Putnam counties and the southern portion of Defiance County.