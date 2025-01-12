Marcia L. Goings

Marcia L. Goings, 75, of Convoy, passed away Saturday morning, January 11, 2025, at VanCrest Nursing Home, Van Wert.

She was born on August 21, 1949, in Van Wert the daughter of Norman and Alice B. (Ehman) Kreischer Jr., who both preceded her in death. On April 20, 1968, she married Donald Lynn Goings and he also preceded her in death on April 19, 2003.

Family survivors include her four children, Holly L. Goings, of Columbia City, Indiana, Camille A. Goings of Convoy, Tara A. (Chris) Lutz of Convoy and Brandon (Rieko) Goings of Charlotte, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Alexis, Shayne, Dylan, Hope, Peyton, Mackenzie, Blake, Jackson and Braxton; four great-grandchildren, Lillian, Phillip, Ryder and Lincoln; a brother, Kelly (Connie) Kreischer of Van Wert, and two sisters, Sharon (Thomas) Short of Van Wert and Karen Fleagle of Van Wert.

Marcia was a 1967 graduate of Van Wert High School and had attended LifeHouse Church. She had worked at Crestview North School, KAM Manufacturing and at the former Days Inn in Van Wert.

Services will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Calling hours will be held from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: the Convoy Fire & EMS Department.

