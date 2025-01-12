Two school boards to meet this week

VW independent staff

The Crestview Local Schools Board of Eduction will hold its 2025 organizational meeting, followed by the board’s regular monthly meeting tonight.

The annual organizational meeting is required by law and must be held no later than January 15. It includes the election of a president and vice-president for this year, setting dates and times of monthly meetings and compensation for board members, along with the approval of various committee assignments.

During the regular meeting, the board is expected to accept the retirement-resignations of middle school/high school special education teacher Cindy Tinnel, middle school language arts teacher Amber Rickard, and paraprofessional Connie Kreischer. The board is also expected to approve Drew Mosier as a volunteer with the middle school/high school instrumental music program.

A presentation by Amy Eickholt and Alicia Perrott on gifted education is on the agenda, along with the approval of routine financial matters, reports from various administrators and an executive session to discuss employment/compsenation of employees.

Tonight’s organizational meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the multipurpose room, with the regular meeting to follow immediately afterward.

The Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will hold its organizational and regular monthly meetings at 5 p.m. tomorrow. Both meetings will be held in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Both agendas will be made public late tomorrow morning or early tomorrow afternoon.