Weekend roundup: boys and girls hoops

VW independent sports

Boys basketball

Crestview 62 Arlington 51

CONVOY — Wren Sheets poured in 26 points and the red-hot Crestview Knights won their eight straight game by handing Arlington its first loss of the season, 62-51 on Saturday.

The Knights (10-3) set the tone early by jumping out to a 19-10 first quarter lead, with Sheets supplying nine points. The lead remained nine at halftime, 32-23, with Sheets added nine more points and Liam Putman dropping in five. Each team scored eight points in the third quarter and Crestview led 40-31 entering the final period. Tommy Heffner scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and Putnam accounted for five of his 11 points in the quarter. In addition, Hayden Perrott went 5-of-6 from the foul line in the final stanza and finished with eight points.

Lincolnview’s Ashlyn Price (4) tries to put up a shot over Crestview’s Lillie Best (20). Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

As a team, the Knights went 18-of-23 from the free throw line. Jase Vermillion led Arlington (11-1) with 18 points, including nine in the second quarter, and Drew Metzger added 13 points.

Crestview will host Allen East on Friday.

Marion Local 51 Van Wert 37

MARIA STEIN — Austin Niekamp scored a game-high 29 points and Marion Local improved to 11-0 with a 51-37 win over Van Wert on Saturday.

Niekamp scored seven points in the first quarter and Dylan Dirksen added five and the Flyers led 16-7 at the end of the period. Zach Crummey accounted for five of Van Wert’s points. The lead was extended to 30-14 at halftime, with Niekamp and Grant Kremer each dropping in five points. Niekamp, a 6-8 senior, scored all eight of Marion Local’s points in the third quarter, while Xavier Kelly scored on a pair of buckets for Van Wert. Kelly added four more points in the fourth quarter and Keaten Welch added five.

Crummey led the Cougars with 11 points and Welch finished with eight.

Both teams will return to action Friday night. Van Wert (4-9) will host Wapakoneta in the first home game since December 21, while the Flyers will face Delphos St. John’s on the road in game featuring two undefeated MAC teams.

Miller City 58 Lincolnview 54

At Lincolnview High School, the visiting Wildcats raced out to a 17-4 first quarter lead then held on to beat the Lancers 58-54 on Saturday.

Miller City (11-1) led 29-16 at halftime and 47-35 after three quarters. The Lancers made things interesting in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Wildcats 19-11. Brendan Barlage went 9-of-10 from two point range and finished with 23 points and Jude Otto added 16 points. Lincolnview’s Chayse Overholt connected on 5-of-8 three points attempts and finished with 17 points and Max Hammons added 12 points, five assists and four rebounds. Kreston Tow and Zander Coil added eight and seven points respectively.

Lincolnview (4-8) will host Columbus Grove on Friday.

Girls basketball

Crestview 48 Lincolnview 29

Crestview snapped Lincolnview’s five-game winning streak with a 48-29 victory on Saturday.

The Lady Knights led 14-9 after one quarter, then the advantage grew to 30-15 at halftime. After a low soring third quarter, Crestview carried a 36-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

Crestview’s Ellie Kline led all scorers with 22 points, while Payton Hoffman and Lillie Best each added six points. Best also pulled down eight rebounds, while Kennedy Crider had nine boards. Keira Breese led Lincolnview with 14 points and six rebounds, and Ashlyn Price added nine points.

Neither team shot particularly well in the game. Crestview hit 31 percent of their field goal attempts while Lincolnview connected on 26 percent of their action shot attempts. The Lady Knights enjoyed a sizable advantage at the foul line, converting 17-of-20 attempts compared to 5-of-9 by Lincolnview. Crestview finished with a sizable rebounding advantage, 38-17.

Both teams will return to action at home on Tuesday, with Crestview (11-3, 2-1 NWC) hosting Coldwater and Lincolnview (8-6, 2-1 NWC) entertaining Antwerp.

Marion Local 57 Van Wert 23

Undefeated Marion Local (12-0) was too much for Van Wert, as the Lady Flyers posted a 57-23 win at Van Wert High School on Saturday.

Four Marion Local players each scored four points in the first quarter and the visitors led 16-3 at the end of the period, with Van Wert’s only points coming on a triple by Kendra Deehring. The Flyers led 24-10 at halftime and 41-17 at the end of three quarters. Kalyh Thube led Marion Local with 14 points, Kiley Schoelein finished with 12 points and Avae Unrast added 10 points. Deehring and Jazzlyn Florence each scored nine points for Van Wert.

The Cougars (2-11) will travel to Paulding on Tuesday.