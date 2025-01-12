William Wallace (Wally) Grimm

William Wallace (Wally) Grimm, 81, of Wapakoneta, formerly of Van Wert, went to be with his Lord on Friday, January 10, 2025, at his home.

Wally was born in Mason, West Virginia on March 7, 1942. He was preceded in death by parents Rev. Harry Joseph Grimm and Maxine Elias Grimm as well as a sister, Claudia Jo McDaniel.

Wally Grimm

He married Donna L. Ebner on August 5, 1967, who survives him and lives in Wapakoneta. He is the father of four children: Claudia (Matt) Crawford of Ada, T.J. (Suzanne) Grimm of North Royalton, Shelly (Bob) Barrett of Wapakoneta, and Rusty (Vicki) Grimm of St. Marys, and the grandfather of nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Wally was a graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School, Heidelberg College, and received his master’s degree from Bowling Green State University.

He was an English teacher at York High School, Bellevue High School, Bowling Green High School, and Lakota High School. Wally loved the arts and music and directed many high school musicals and show choirs. He was also an actor and musician and held the starring roles in musicals such as Fiddler on the Roof, The Music Man, Oliver, The Sound of Music and many others in local theatres. Wally was a 32 degree Mason, and member of the Van Wert Service Club. He also coached basketball and golf. He then became the principal of Van Wert High School for 26 years where he spent years serving on the the Ohio High School Athletic Association Northwest District Board of Control. After retirement he worked at the Willow Bend County Club and coached the Van Wert High School golf team.

Wally was a dedicated Christian who was a lay speaker in his church and a speaker for the Gideon Organization. He was a member of the Wapakoneta First Methodist Church. He was a member of the choir and was a frequent soloist. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and the jokes he always played on people.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday January 18, at the Wapakoneta First Methodist Church at 504 Glynwood Road. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, prior to the service. Burial will to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.

Preferred memorials are to the Wally Grimm Scholarship Fund at the Van Wert County Foundation.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.