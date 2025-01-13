College Credit Plus meeting to be held

VW independent staff/submitted information

Principals and counselors from Lincolnview, Crestview, Parkway, Vantage Career Center and Van Wert City Schools, as well as local college representatives will be hosting an informational meeting for parents/guardians from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert.

The meeting will consist of a general session giving more information on College Credit Plus, as well as individual meetings with respective schools. There will be several colleges and universities in attendance. Students interested in earning college credit during their time in high school should plan on attending.

The Ohio Department of Education began the College Credit Plus program for all students enrolled in Ohio schools. College Credit Plus has two fundamental positions:

Students must be enrolled in both college and high school.

Students can earn transcripted college and high school credit upon successful

completion of the course.

Eligible students may need a qualifying college entrance exam score that places them in courses above a remediation level to participate.

Anyone with questions prior to the meeting should contact the Student Services Office at 419.238.2180 or Van Wert High School 419.238.3350.