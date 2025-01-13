Council hears about blighted properties, budget matters

This former duplex on Fulton St. is no more. Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward said the blighted property was demolished and a new home is expected to go up on the property. Several other blighted properties in the city are under the microscope. Photo provided

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert City Council’s first meeting of 2025 was rather brief. In fact, it took just 30 minutes from the call to order to adjournment.

In that time, council members heard about progress involving blighted properties around the city. Mayor Ken Markward explained that one of those properties, referred to as “Blighted Property No. 1” on meeting agenda, has finally come down. He noted the Fulton St. property, which was a duplex, had been vacant for a number of years. It was demolished after a process that lasted over two years and he said the owner has started paperwork to put a new house on the site.

“It shows it sometimes take a while,” Markward said.

Five other blighted properties in the city have court dates.

“It’s been a long road and we keep trudging along day in and day out,” Law Director John Hatcher later added. “We are seeing results and I do think we’re getting to the point where things are going to change a little bit.”

Hatcher also noted many shoplifting cases in Van Wert Municipal Court are due to thefts at Walmart, and he said there are still a number of driving and texting cases.

During his report, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming reminded council that N. Washington St. at Bonnewitz Ave. will be closed most of this week for storm and sanitary sewer installation. He added members of Van Wert County CERT were on hand Monday and will be used again today to divert truck traffic at Ervin Rd.

Fleming also said the E. Main St. water replacement project, from Cherry to Chestnut streets may be delayed a few days due to the extreme cold.

City Auditor Erika Blackmore informed council that year-end revenue for 2024 was nearly $8.8 million, while expenses were just over $8.6 million.

Council members heard the second reading of an ordinance that will increase water rates by 10 percent. The third and final reading/vote is expected at the next meeting and the increase will go into effect in March.

Two pieces of legislation had the first of three readings. One is an ordinance reducing the speed limit from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour on S. Washington St., from the intersection South Ave. north through the intersection of Sycamore St. The other ordinance would remove the first parking space on the east side of the street south of the intersection of S. Washington St. at E. Crawford St. Both ordinances are designed to make the area safer for children who need to cross the street for school. A child was hit and seriously injured in that area last November.

First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler said he wants a discussion on council salaries to begin sooner than it did in 2023 (see story here). Finance Committee Chairperson Jana Ringwald, who wasn’t a member of council at the time, said she wants to get up to speed before discussing the matter.

Council members also agreed to re-appoint Matthew Perry to the city’s Board of Tax Review and Jeanne Ziegler to the Design Review Board.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 27, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.