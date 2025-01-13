Darrell D. “Ozzy” Hoverman

Darrell D. “Ozzy” Hoverman, 63, of Monroeville, Indiana, passed away Sunday morning, January 12, 2025, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born on November 23, 1961, in Van Wert, to Jim and Janet (DeBolt) Hoverman.

Darrell had worked various jobs over the years and had enjoyed doing bodywork. He previously operated Sherrick’s Wilderness Resort in Minnesota for several years.

Darrell enjoyed dirt track racing and NASCAR. He was also a fan of Ohio State University and Philadelphia Eagles football. He loved listening to classic rock and baking bread, cookies, and pumpkin rolls.

He is survived by his son, Garrick Hoverman of Decatur, Indiana; daughter, Alisha (Sly Banuelos) Hoverman of Decatur, Indiana; four grandchildren, Carter Perez, Avayah Banuelos, Braxton Lee Hoverman, and Chase Lee Hoverman; three sisters, Nancy (Norman) Brokaw of Decatur, Indiana, Deb (Carl Hartzell) Dixon of Van Wert, and Michelle (Howard) Hohman of Glenmore, and a nephew, Taylor Dixon.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Hoverman.

Family & friends will be received from 3-6 p.m. Friday, January 17, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur and the family asks that casual or sports team apparel be worn. A celebration of life and private burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City at a later date.

Preferred memorials: the ACCF – Cancer Fund.