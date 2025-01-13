Gladys L. Agler

Gladys L. Agler, 105, of Ohio City, passed away Sunday afternoon, January 12, 2025, at Vancrest Health Care Center, Van Wert.

She was born on January 30, 1919, in Liberty Township, the daughter of Henry W. and Jessie A. (Bolenbaugh) Hoffman, who both preceded her in death. On August 22, 1942, she married Lester Carl Agler who preceded her in death on September 18, 2007.

Family survivors include her children Sharon A. Carr of Van Wert, Bobbie L. (Mark) Englehart of Antwerp, and Ronald W. Agler of Ohio City; four grandchildren, Ben, Clint and Logan Englehart and Yvonne (David) Brubaker, and three great grandchildren, Noah Brubaker and Miles and Micah Englehart.

In addition to her parents and husband, Gladys was preceded in death by a sister, Mary E. Keith and five brothers, Clifford, Harold “Bud”, Clarence “Dude”, Gaylord, and Wayne “Joe” Hoffman.

Gladys was a 1937 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and was a long time member of the Ohio City Community Church of God. She also had been active in the American Legion Auxiliary of Harvey Lewis Post 348, Ohio City.

Funeral services with be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 17, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Randy Bevington officiating. Interment will follow at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery. Calling hours will held from 10 a.m. to service time on Friday.

Preferred memorials: the Ohio City Fire Department and E.M.S.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.