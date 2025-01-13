Jasper Clarence “Jay” Mitchell

Jasper Clarence “Jay” Mitchell went home to sing with the angels on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. He fought a courageous battle with Parkinson’s and heart disease with the help of the Lord.

He was born on October 24, 1943, in Kenvir, Kentucky, and passed away peacefully in St. Louis, Missouri. He was predeceased by his parents, Jasper Clarence Mitchell Sr. and Elizabeth (Saylor) Mitchell.

Jasper Mitchell

He is survived by his loving wife, Ellen (Ruder). They were married for 36 years. They enjoyed their years together serving the Lord. A friend once told them they were “twins of the heart.”

He had two sons, Troy (Brenda) of Keller, Texas, and Jeff (Leslie) of Southlake, Texas; three grandchildren, Jackson, Madison and Nolan; two step-children, Eric (Kelly) Polonus and Aimee (Jerald) Jackson, and five step-grandchildren, Jacob, Chelsea, Madison, Samantha and Graham. He had one sister, Phyllis (John) Wortman and one brother, Jerry (Julie) Mitchell, and nieces, nephews and cousins. He enjoyed the friends he made throughout his life and will be missed by so many people.

He was a graduate of Crestview High School and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business. During his career he worked in the insurance industry and in finance.

Jay was known for his singing and his sense of humor. He loved to make people feel better through his singing and to make them laugh through his humor. One of the things he had on his bucket list was to give one more concert. This was accomplished at Del Mar Gardens Creve Coeur, where he lived the last months of his life, on his 81st birthday. It was enjoyed by all.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 1, at Parkway Baptist Church, 12465 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, Missouri. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the celebration of life following at 11 a.m. Deacon Quay Finefrock, Jay’s best friend, will preside. Burial will be at a later date.

The family thanks Mercy Hospice St. Louis and Del Mar Gardens Creve Coeur for their care. Donations may be made to either place in Jay’s name.

Thank you to family and friends for their love and support.