Pleasant Twp. Trustees change meetings

Submitted information

At the recent annual organizational meeting of the Pleasant Township Trustees, it was decided to change the regularly scheduled meetings to 4 p.m. on the second and last Wednesday of each month. The change will take effect in February.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, in the Township Hall, 10507 Old Tile Factory Road, Van Wert