Random Thoughts: OSU and hoops

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around a previous comment and a scenario that was suggested before, low scoring basketball games, a big MAC showdown and a welcome back.

Flashback

I posed this question back on December 1: “I’m not saying this is going to happen. It could but I’d be surprised – what do fans think if Ohio State somehow wins the national title this season? A national championship, but no win over Michigan. How would that make you feel?”

Obviously, the national championship has yet to be decided but what if OSU does win it? How will you feel?

Flashback II

I published this on December 2: “I have doubts that this scenario will happen but it really could be best for all concerned if it does. Let’s say Ohio State wins the national championship. It’s not completely out of the question so for the sake of argument, our scenario has the Buckeyes hoisting the national championship trophy. What then? Ryan Day should resign the next day. Why? Because outside of winning the national championship every year, which of course isn’t realistic, anything he did after that wouldn’t be enough in the eyes of many OSU fans. The pressure would be 1,000 times more intense than it is now. But my scenario would be a win-win situation. Fans would have their national championship and Day could leave on top, recharge, and figure out his next move, all while giving his family a breather.You know I have a valid point here.”

Again, the national championship has yet to be decided but the Buckeyes are in the title game and have a shot to win it all. Now, do I think Day would actually resign? No, but I still think it’s a valid point.

Low scores

A reader emailed me this question after Friday night’s boys high school basketball games: “A typical night — in the WBL’s four boys basketball games Friday (January 10), one team (Shawnee with 62) got out of the 40’s. Defiance scored 49. Five of the other six teams scored in the 30’s, and one (Ottawa-Glandorf) was in the 20’s. The other area conferences had similar scoring. What accounts for this trend toward even lower scoring? Do you like it? (I don’t.)”

Here’s what I think – the WBL was a very senior-laden league last year and a lot of talent graduated across the board. Shawnee returns substantial talent and with all due respect to other teams, I think the Indians are the clear favorite to win the league championship.

Defiance is on track to have a very nice season and Van Wert is building for the future. I do think the Cougars have a chance to be competitive in each of their remaining eight games. Shawnee appears to be the toughest oppenent left on the schedule.

The rest of the teams have had their ups and downs this season and that trend will probably continue for the rest of the season.

Big MAC battle

I can’t imagine there will be many, if any, open seats at Robert A. Arnzen Gymnasium this Friday night.

If Delphos St. John’s beats Coldwater tonight, the Blue Jays will be 12-0 (3-0 MAC) heading into Friday’s game against Marion Local (11-0, 3-0 MAC). It should be quite a game.

Looking ahead, which isn’t easy to do, another almost certain sellout will be Saturday, January 25, when the Blue Jays host Spencerville (currently 12-0).

Welcome back

Van Wert’s boys basketball team will play at home twice this weekend – Friday vs. Wapakoneta and Saturday vs. Bryan (5 p.m. JV start). Those will be the first home games for the Cougars since December 21, which seems like eons ago.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.