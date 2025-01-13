Rockford teen injured in accident

OHIO CITY — A teen from Rockford was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a Sunday night crash in Liberty Township.

According to a report from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred just after 10 p.m. near mile post 2 in Liberty Township. A 2002 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Makenna Grogg, 17, from Rockford failed to maintain control, drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Grogg was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and was treated at the scene by Ohio City EMS, then was flown by Lutheran Air Helicopter to Lutheran hospital in Fort Wayne for her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.