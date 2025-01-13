Wanted: “Suitehearts” cast members

Submitted information

Off Stage Productions will be holding auditions for “Suitehearts”, a two-act comedy by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore, at 7 p.m. Monday, February 3, and Tuesday, February 4. Auditions will be held at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.

Scripts are available to preview prior to auditions, message us or call 419-605-2634 for details. No prior acting experience is required to audition. If coming to auditions, enter at Door No. 7.

Cast requirements are two women and three men. The director will be Matt Krol.

Performance dates will be April 4,5,6,11,12 and 13.

Synopsis

A young couple from Pennsylvania checks into a posh New York hotel to fill their weekend with bliss, only to have it filled with strangers. Timothy and his wife have inadvertently booked the same honeymoon suite as Frankie and Wanda, an older couple from New Jersey. After they scuffle over the accommodations, no one is where or with whom they should be. Filled with sight gags and one liners, this play broke the house records at New Jersey’s Dam Site Dinner Theater. During the course of the evening, Timothy grows into a man, Elizabeth learns about trust, Frankie learns to respect women and Wanda learns to respect herself.

For more information or to request a copy of a script to read prior to auditions (if available), call 419.605.2634 or message Off Stage Productions on Facebook.