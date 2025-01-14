Crestview elects new board president

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will have a new leader in 2025. Andy Perrott will serve as board president this year, while longtime president John Auld will be the vice-president. The two were chosen for those posts during Monday night’s annual organizational meeting.

The board also set various committee assigments for 2025:

Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf thanks new Crestview Local Schools Board President Andy Perrott for his service. Photo provided

Legislative liaison – Lori Bittner

Student achievement liaison – Nan Grace

OSBA Capital Conference delegate – Andy Perrott

OSBA Capital Conference alternate – John Auld

Negotiations – Nan Grace and John Auld

Obsolete records – Brad Perrott

Audit – Brad Perrott and Nan Grace

Athletic Council – Andy Perrott

Liaison Committee representative – Brad Perrott

Vantage board member – Lonnie Nedderman

The board will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in February, April, June, July, September and October; the second Monday of the month in May, August and November, and on Monday, March 27. Meeting dates are subject to change.

During the regular monthly meeting, which took place after the organizational meeting, the board approved the retirement-resignations of middle school/high school special education teacher, Cindy Tinnel (29 years), middle school language arts teacher Amber Rickard (31 years), and paraprofessional Connie Kreischer (18 years). All three retirement-resignations will be effective June 30. The board approved Drew Mosier as a volunteer with the middle school/high school instrumental music program.

Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf informed the board of expiring non-bargaining contracts for Lindsay Breese, Joyce Clark, Casey Dowler, Meghan Lautzenheiser, and Shane Leeth. She noted she sent notice to the Crestview Employees’ Association for input in establishing the 2026-2027 school calendar, and Mollenkopf presented each board member with a certificate in honor of School Board Recognition Month.

In other business, the board approved district threat assessment/safety team stipends and subsequent revisions for the current school year, and approved a resolution to adopt the Special Education Model Policies and Procedures as provided by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

Board members heard a brief presentation by Amy Eickholt, Director of Program Services and Alicia Perrott, Gifted Intervention Specialist, on gifted education services.

At the end of the meeting, the board went into executive session to discuss the employment and/or compensation of public employees but outside of adjournment, no action was taken.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, February 17, in the multipurpose room.