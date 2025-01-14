Fire Marshal offers safe heating tips

Submitted information

As frigid temperatures settle into Ohio, the Divisions of State Fire Marshal (SFM) and Industrial Compliance (DIC) are offering some simple tips on how to heat your home safely while avoiding costly repairs.

With home heating equipment being one of the leading causes of fire deaths each year, Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon reminds Ohioans to make sure they keep fire prevention top of mind as they heat their homes this winter, particularly during the upcoming cold spell.

“Any time we experience this type of extreme cold, people may be tempted to use alternative heating sources to stay warm while indoors,” Reardon said. “Many people don’t realize these alternative heating methods can greatly increase the risk for a fire if used improperly, which is why we urge Ohioans to avoid these risks by following some basic safety tips and recommendations.”

SFM offers the following tips if you are considering using alternative heating sources:

Keep anything combustible at least three feet away from all heating sources.

Make sure heating sources like space heaters have “tip-over protection,” which are designed to automatically turn off in the event they get knocked over.

Never leave heating sources like space heaters, fireplaces, or wood stoves unattended.

Never use your kitchen oven or range to heat your home.

Never use kerosene or torpedo heaters indoors that could cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

With the increased use of home-heating equipment, Ohioans are urged to check smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms to ensure they are in proper working order. Both of these devices can provide precious extra time to escape a home in the event of a fire or presence of CO.

In addition to your personal safety, Commerce’s Division of Industrial Compliance and its Manufactured Homes Program (MHP) remind Ohioans of steps they can take to protect their property from potential damage, while also improving heating efficiency in their homes:

Protect exposed water pipes by making sure they are equipped with adequate insulation or heat tape to prevent freezing. This measure can help prevent costly repairs and water damage.

Inspect and repair skirting around manufactured homes. This barrier helps maintain a consistent temperature beneath the home, preventing undue exposure to extreme cold.

Optimize your home’s heating by making sure furniture isn’t placed over or blocking vents.

Use draft stoppers to keep gusts of cold air from slipping in beneath your doors. You can buy them at a hardware store or create your own by filling a fabric tube with newspaper or simply using a rolled-up towel or blanket.

Consider adding curtains or blinds in front of doors or windows.

“Regardless of the type of home in which you live, there are steps individuals can take to protect their homes from extremely cold temperatures,” DIC Superintendent Robb Coventry said. “By taking only a few minutes to complete some relatively simple preventative measures, Ohioans can potentially save a lot of time, money, inconvenience and cold nights.”