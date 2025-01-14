Real estate transfers 1/14/25

Nila E. Dull, Eric J. Dull to Twin Oaks Farms OH LTD, a portion of Section 15 in York Township.

Jerry Miracle to Debra Rena Welch, Van Wert inlots 3698, 3699.

Germann Family Living Trust, TR Germann Family Living Trust, Shawn L. Germann Living Trust, James F. Germann TR, Shawn L. Germann TR to Edwards Irrevocable Trust, TR Edwards Irrevocable Trust, Anna M. Kolb TR, a portion of Section 5 in Liberty Township.

Estate of Thomas E. Losch to Twyla J. Losh, Van Wert inlots, lot 184, subject to land contract.

Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation to Elite Equite Contracting LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 1083.

Kevin A. Price, Kristen Price, Kevin Price to Lashden Properties LCC, Venedocia inlots, lot 20, lot 21, lot 5.

David Allen Allmandinger, Mary Karen Allmandinger to David Allen Allmandinger, Mary Karen Allmandinger, a portion of Section 4 in Liberty Township.

Estate of Larry Lytle to Louise M. Lytle, Lot 1 in Middle Point Subdivisions.

Austin V. Heffner, Claire J. White to Austin V. Heffner Family Trust, Claire L. White Family Trust, Van Wert inlots, lot 4288.

V Wert 2 LLC, V Wert2 LLC to Intraplas Packaging Solutions Inc., Van Wert subdivisions, lot 458.

Judith J. Stabler, Atty. Judith J. Stabler, Shane C. Stabler Atty, Shawn M. Stabler Atty, Paula Stabler Atty to Joel D. Germann, lot 9 Convoy Subdivisions.

Dennis L. Miller, Janet A. Miller to 4 Miller Farms LTD, a portion of Section 1 in Jackson Township (T1-R3 and T1-R4).

Estate of Paul Miller to Bruce J. Miller, Rochelle Campbell, Paula Goins, Lance Bolenbaugh, Van Wert inlots, lot 3562.

Estate of William M. Barnhart to Evelyn P. Barnhart, a portion of Section 24 in Union Township.

Ryan L. McCracken to Janice G. Hunter, Van Wert inlots, lot 2631.

Roger L. Welch Living Trust, TR Roger L. Welch Living Trust, Roger L. Welch Living Trust to MAB69 LLC, Van Wert Subdivisions Lot 405, Lot 451, Lot 353; a portion of Section 11, Pleasant Township; a portion of Section 12, Pleasant Township.

Dorothy E. Welch Recovable Trust, TR Dorothy E. Welch Revocable Trust TR, Roger L. Welch TR, Roger Welch TR to MAB69 LLC, a section of Section 12, Pleasant Township; Van Wert Subdivisions, Lot 353.