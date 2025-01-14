Students of the Month…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has selected Van Wert High School seniors Keaton Foster and Amanda Burenga as the recipients of the Student of the Month for December. Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation along with a certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholastic. Foster and Burenga are shown with Linda J. Stanley, Lodge Student of the Month Chair. Photo submitted