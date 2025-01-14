VW independent girls hoops roundup

Crestview 43 Coldwater 33

CONVOY — Kaci Gregory scored 11 points and Kennedy Crider enjoyed a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Crestview topped Coldwater 43-33 at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Tuesday night. Ellie Kline chipped in with eight points and dished out seven assists, as the Lady Knights improved to 12-3 on the season.

Crestview will play at Allen East on Thursday (5:30 p.m. junior varsity tipoff).

Kennedy Crider (15) finished with a double-double, 10 points and 11 rebounds vs. Coldwater. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Lincolnview 63 Antwerp 30

Lincolnview improved to 9-6 (2-1 NWC) with a decisive 63-30 win over visiting Antwerp on Tuesday.

The Lancers led 11-4 after the first quarter, then Keira Breese went to work in the second period by scoring 11 points, including nine on treys. Emerson Walker added five points in the quarter and Ashlyn Price recorded a pair of buckets to help give Lincolnview a 33-11 halftime lead. Breese added seven more points in the third quarter and Annabel Horstman scored six of her eight points in the final period. Breese finished the game with 18 points and Walker added 11. Antwerp’s Caroline Rohrs led all scorers with 23 points, including nine in the third quarter.

Lincolnview will play at NWC leader Columbus Grove Thursday night and Antwerp (4-10) will travel to Edgerton the same night.

Paulding 61 Van Wert 22

PAULDING — The Lady Panthers raced out to a 23-9 first quarter lead and went on to defeat Van Wert 61-22 on Tuesday.

Kayleigh Dunham scored eight points in the opening stanza and Brooklyn Bakle added six. The lead increased to 33-14 at halftime, then Dunham and Bakle each added a pair of baskets in the third quarter and Paulding took a 51-20 lead into the final quarter. Bakle led Paulding (12-2) with 14 points, Dunham added 12 points and Addison Pease added 10 points.

Amaya Dowdy led Van Wert with 11 points, including three triples. Bella Behm added six points on two treys.

Van Wert (2-12) will play at Wapakoneta Thursday night and Paulding will travel to Edgerton the same night.