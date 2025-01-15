Chase duo arraigned; others appear for court hearings

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Two Willshire residents who fled from Van Wert Police were arraigned in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week. Their hearings were among 16 various hearings held between Friday, January 10, and Wednesday, January 15. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Alicia Funkhouser, 36, of Willshire, entered a not guilty plea to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. February 5.

Jesse Stemen, 35, of Willshire, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Stemen is also facing a probation violation charge and bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety. A pre-trial conference was set for 9 a.m. February 5. The two were arrested December 19, after fleeing from a police officer, crashing into another car, then fleeing on foot. The full story can be found here.

Eight other people were arraigned on various charges.

Morgan Schlatman, 21, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. Schlatman was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 9 a.m. February 5.

Hunter Pool, 30, of Greenfield, Indiana, entered a not guilty plea to felonious assault, a second degree felony. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. February 5.

Arturo Coon, 36, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to burglary, a second degree felony, and burglary, a third degree felony. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. February 5.

Julian Pettis, 30, of Cincinnati, pleaded not guilty plea to Assault, a fourth degree felony. Judge Burchfield set bond at $50,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. January 22.

Mercede Clark, 20, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, theft, and possession of criminal tools, all fifth degree felonies. Clark was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. February 5.

Nicholas Burgoon, 25, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to breaking and entering, theft, and possession of criminal tools, all fifth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. February 5.

Thurman Daniels, 33, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second degree felony, and domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. February 5.

During a one-day trial held Monday, Timothy Short Jr., 41, of Fort Jennings, was found guilty of strangulation, a fifth degree felony, and domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. February 9.

A Van Wert man, Christopher Gile, 24, admitted to violating his bond by failing to attend a court hearing. Judge Burchfield set new bond at $50,000 cash or surety and scheduled a pre-trial conference for 1 p.m. January 21.

Jered Panning, 26, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation. He was then sentenced to 120 days jail with credit for 58 days already served, and was ordered to pay court costs.

Daniel Vibbert, 34, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. February 19.

Devin Contreras, 31, of Van Wert, was sentenced to up to six months at the CTF Center, three years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date for possesssion of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth degree felonies. He is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment, 100 hours of community service, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Milo Holt, Jr., 26, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. February 5.

Haley Capetillo, 24, Portland, Indiana, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. A pre-trial conference was set for 9 a.m. February 19.