MP Lions Club schedules sandwich supper

Submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Middle Point Lions Club is sponsoring a sandwich supper before Lincolnview’s boys’ basketball game against Delphos St. John’s on Saturday, February 1. Sandwiches will be served in the Lincolnview cafeteria from 4-6 p.m.

The menu will include pork barbecue sandwiches, shredded chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, cookies, brownies and Joan’s famous scotcheroos. Proceeds will benefit the Middle Point Lions Scholarship Fund.