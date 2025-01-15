Spelling bee winners!

The Van Wert County Courthouse

Crestview Middle School crowned eighth grader Emily Foudy as the spelling bee champion and seventh grader Mikeal Linton as the runner-up. Foudy and Linton won the titles for their respective grades. Other winners included eighth grade runner-up Paylin Gray, seventh grade runner-up Calin Balliet, sixth grade champion Ryder Marquardt, and sixth grade runner-up Mack Lichtensteiger. Shown above are Linton and Foudy. Photo submitted

