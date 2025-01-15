SWCD taking fish, seedling orders

Submitted information

The Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District is taking orders for fish fingerlings. The types of fish available are largemouth bass, blue gill, channel catfish, shellcracker, black fat head minnow and white amur. The VWSWCD is now offering Tilapia this year. This will be available for pick up in June.

The fish sale is an opportunity for pond owners to stock or re-stock the ponds at a reasonable cost.

Orders will be accepted until April 24. Payment is expected when placing the order. The fish will be delivered to the SWCD office at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 1. This Tilapia will arrive in June and a notification will be sent out.

Stocking recommendations for a on acre pond are: 100 largemouth bass, 500 blue gill, 100 channel catfish, 500-1,000 fat head minnow.

White amur recommendations are based on the amount of weed cover in the pond. If the pond has 20-40 percent vegetation the recommendation is 10 amur; above 40 percent weed cover the recommendation is 15 amur.

Orders will be boxed and ready at the time of delivery. Order forms are available in the office, 1185 Professional Drive, Van Wert, on the website at www.vanwertswcd.org , or by emailing Becky at becky@vanwertswcd.com.

In addition, the deadline to purchase seedlings from the Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District is March 14. The seedlings are available in packets of 10 at a minimal cost.

The following seedling species are available: Norway Spruce, Colorado Blue Spruce, White Pine, American Arborvitae, Sugar Maple, Black Chokeberry, Red Osier Dogwood, Black Cherry, Swamp White Oak, Bur Oak, and Pin Oak.

Two seed packets are available. They include: Wildflower Seed and Butterfly/Hummingbird Seed. The 1 oz. Wildflower Seed contains 15-16 different annual and perennial species adapted for this area will cover 300 sq. ft. The 1 oz. Butterfly/Hummingbird Seed contains 10-13 annual and perennial varieties will cover 300 sq. ft.

This program is open to the public. Order forms are available in the SWCD office, 1185 Professional Drive, Van Wert, or on the website at: www.vanwertswcd.org. You may also call 419.238.9591 or email Becky at becky@vanwertswcd.com . Orders will be accepted until March 14, however, supplies are limited, so orders should be placed early. The delivery date will be the week of April 25. Payment (cash/check) is required when placing the order.