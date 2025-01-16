Convoy Fire & EMS to hold Pancake Day

VW independent staff

CONVOY — On Saturday, February 1, Convoy Fire & EMS will hold its traditional Pancake and Sausage Day.

Pancakes, sausages, coffee, milk and orange juice will be served from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day at the Community Building at Edgewood Park. Free will donations will be accepted and dine in or carryout options will be available. Anyone who wants to help with the Pancake Day meal should contact one of the chairmen. All help is greatly appreciated.

Proceeds will be used to purchase new fire and EMS equipment.

There will also be a bake sale held the same day. Anyone would would like to donate should contact Matt Barricklow 419.203.3209.