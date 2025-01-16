Former VFW quartermaster sentenced

VW independent staff/submitted information

MARYSVILLE — The former quartermaster of a central Ohio Veterans of Foreign Wars post has been ordered to repay more than $35,000 in funds stolen from the agency, The announcement was made jointly by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Union County Prosecutor Dave Phillips.

“Today is a win for veterans and anyone else who relies on the integrity of Ohio charities,” Yost said. “We remain committed to serving those who serve, and this case sends a clear message: Those who exploit veterans for personal gain will face the full consequences of their actions.”

As detailed in the grand jury’s indictment, Guy A. Andonian engaged in a check-writing scheme and siphoned $35,007.30 from VFW Post 4044’s charitable accounts between October 2017 and September 2019.

Investigators found that checks with notes in the memo line such as “help veterans in need” were being issued from the VFW post’s charitable accounts to be cashed by co-conspirators in Union County. The investigation is ongoing.

Andonian pleaded guilty to telecommunications fraud, a third degree felony, and was sentenced Wednesday in Union County Common Pleas Court to pay restitution in full and serve five years of community control. He also was barred from serving as a financial power of attorney or in any fiduciary capacity.

Phillips’ office appointed Yost’s office as special prosecutor in the case, which was investigated and prosecuted by the Charitable Law Section.