Local Habit now accepting applications

VW independent staff/submitted information

Habitat for Humanity of Paulding-Van Wert is holding an open enrollment period for any resident of either county interested in applying for a Habitat-built home. The enrollment period will run through February 20.

Habitat is not free housing. Habitat builds homes in partnership with families who are unable to secure a normal bank loan. Homeowners, along with other volunteers help build the home, keeping the cost of the home low, When the home is completed, the partner family will have a zero interest, low payment mortgage loan that they must repay to Habitat.

The monthly mortgage payments the homeowner makes goes into a fund to help other families build their home. In addition to monthly house payments, each homeowner must pay for their own utilities, home maintenance, taxes and insurance.

Anyone interested may see if they qualify and can get a pre-application by calling 419.789.8902 or by emailing habitatpvw@gmail.com.

At this time, Habitat for Humanity of Paulding-Van Wert is not doing any rehab or repair projects.