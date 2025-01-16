OHSAA adds track, CC divisions

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — On the heels of adding divisions in other sports, including basketball and volleyball, the Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors voted unanimously to expand postseason tournament divisions in track and field and cross country. The decision was made Thursday morning. Track and field will add two divisions, expanding from three divisions to five, while cross country will add one division, expanding from three divisions to four.

The expansion will take effect beginning with the 2025-26 school year. As part of the expansion, Division I will have a smaller number of teams than the other divisions. The number of schools in the other divisions will be divided as equally as possible. In the current three-division format for both sports, the number of schools in each division is divided as equally as possible.

The expansion for track and field and cross country follows the OHSAA’s recent expansion in several team sports, including basketball, baseball, soccer, softball and girls volleyball. Over the last several years, the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches has made several proposals for expansion.

“We have been studying expansion in track and field and cross country for quite some time, just like how we studied expanding divisions in those teams sports,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “Adding divisions and decreasing the size of Division I has already brought such a positive change for those team sports, and now we have worked through the process to do that in track and field and cross country. We appreciate the dialogue with the OATCCC leadership and their assistance and patience.”

Details and tournament format information will be announced when the board approves the tournament regulations several months before each tournament.