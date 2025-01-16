Vantage launches robotics program

Submitted information

Vantage Career Center’s Adult Postsecondary Education Center is excited to promote its FANUC Robot Programing courses, which are designed to equip individuals and businesses with cutting-edge robotics skills. This program offers a comprehensive learning experience for entry-level participants, engineers, maintenance supervisors, operators, and anyone looking to advance their career or upskill their teams.

The credential pathway begins with a 20-hour Intro to FANUC Robotics course, offering foundational knowledge and hands-on training. Participants can then move on to the 40-hour FANUC Handling Pro course. Participants will receive an official Fanuc Completion Certificate for each course completed, which can enhance career prospects and improve operational effectiveness for the company.

Entry level robotics coureses are being offered at Vantage Career Center. Photo submitted

Classes are typically scheduled during first shift hours, making it convenient for individuals, but can be customized for businesses. Employers can schedule classes to fit their teams’ specific needs. The streamlined format allows for comprehensive training in just one week, minimizing downtime for businesses and accelerating individual learning.

Participants will train on industry-standard FANUC Robots, ensuring practical, real-world experience with the latest technology. The program eliminates travel costs, holding local classes in Van Wert, saving time and money for businesses. Employers can also benefit from Ohio Tech Credit reimbursement opportunities, reducing the overall cost of training. The program is tailored to meet the unique needs of employers. Local companies have already leveraged this training to upskill their team members.

“The hands-on training provided by Vantage Career Center has been instrumental in improving our workforce capabilities,” said a representative from one of these organizations.

Open enrollment allows anyone, regardless of prior experience, to participate and gain a valuable credential.

In addition to FANUC Robot Training, Vantage Career Center offers customizable OSHA compliant Industrial H&S Training in the following areas:

Arc Flash Safety

Forklift Operations

Scissors and Aerial Lift Training

Basic Electricity and Electrical Troubleshooting

Lockout/Tagout Procedures – Risk Assessment

Employers receive OSHA compliant class documentation to ensure compliance with regulations, audits and record-keeping.