Cougar wrestlers fall to Wapakoneta

VW independent sports/submitted information

It was a tough night for Van Wert wrestlers, as Wapakoneta defeated the Cougars 54-15 in WBL dual meet action at Van Wert High School on Thursday. Van Wert’s lone wins on the mat came at 215 and 285 pounds. Results are listed below.

106 – Zane Russell (W) forfeit

113 – Urijah Cordray (W) pinned (1:38) Heath Calvelage (VW)

120 – Carson Pummell (W) tech fall 20-4 over Ryan Wallace (VW)

126 – Caden Mellott (W) pinned (1:28) Tristan Hoehn (VW)

132 – Gavin Ridenour (W) pinned (1:54) Renson Spear (VW)

138 – Lane Fisher (W) tech fall 17-1 over Roman Martin (VW)

144 – Briggs Wallace (VW) 5-2 decision over Gauge Vaughn (W)

150 – Keyno Mendez (W) tech fall 18-1 over Phillip Burker (VW)

157 – Cash Benshoff (W) maj. dec. 8-0 over Alex Benner (VW)

165 – Dawson Ware (W) tech fall 19-1 over Auston Welker (VW)

175 – Wyatt Buell (W) pinned (1:35) Max Heuerman (VW)

190 – Double forfeit

215 – Ben Verville (VW) pinned (1:27) Hunter Byrd (W)

285 – Breese Bollenbacher (VW) pinned (3:52) over Johnny Carnes (W)

Girls result

115 – Jillian Sempkowski (VW) pinned (1:56) Eliza Lawrence (W)

The Cougars are back in action at the Celina Lions Invitational on Saturday.