Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, January 17.

GMC

Edgerton 66 Antwerp 57

Paulding 60 Ayersville 53

Tinora 40 Fairview 33

Wayne Trace 40 Hicksville 31

MAC

Delphos St. John’s 55 Marion Local 43

Minster 54 Fort Recovery 47

Parkway 47 New Bremen 44

St. Henry 56 New Knoxville 20

Versailles 54 Coldwater 41

NWC

Columbus Grove 56 Lincolnview 48

Crestview 61 Allen East 48

Lima Central Catholic 56 Bluffton 53

Spencerville 65 Delphos Jeferson 42

PCL

Fort Jennings 47 Continental 19

Ottoville 38 Miller City 30

TCL

Lima Sr. 79 Toledo Waite 36

WBL

Celina 70 Kenton 51

Elida 46 Bath 34

Ottawa-Glandorf 56 St. Marys Memorial 55

Shawnee 67 Defiance 55 (OT)

Van Wert 57 Wapakoneta 47