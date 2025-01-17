Friday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, January 17.
GMC
Edgerton 66 Antwerp 57
Paulding 60 Ayersville 53
Tinora 40 Fairview 33
Wayne Trace 40 Hicksville 31
MAC
Delphos St. John’s 55 Marion Local 43
Minster 54 Fort Recovery 47
Parkway 47 New Bremen 44
St. Henry 56 New Knoxville 20
Versailles 54 Coldwater 41
NWC
Columbus Grove 56 Lincolnview 48
Crestview 61 Allen East 48
Lima Central Catholic 56 Bluffton 53
Spencerville 65 Delphos Jeferson 42
PCL
Fort Jennings 47 Continental 19
Ottoville 38 Miller City 30
TCL
Lima Sr. 79 Toledo Waite 36
WBL
Celina 70 Kenton 51
Elida 46 Bath 34
Ottawa-Glandorf 56 St. Marys Memorial 55
Shawnee 67 Defiance 55 (OT)
Van Wert 57 Wapakoneta 47
POSTED: 01/17/25 at 10:10 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports