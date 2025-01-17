Girls hoops briefs: Cougars, Lancers fall

VW independent sports

Wapakoneta 39 Van Wert 32

WAPAKONETA — Katie DeAmicis and Kendra Deehring each scored 10 points but Van Wert came up short in a 29-32 loss at Wapakoneta on Thursdsay. The Lady Cougars (2-13, 0-5 WBL) trailed 17-7 after one quarter and 22-15 at halftime, with Deehring scoring all 10 of her points in the first two quarters. Wapakoneta led 32-26 entering the fourth quarter.

Van Wert will play at Kenton on Saturday (12:30 p.m. JV tipoff).

Columbus Grove 70 Lincolnview 37

COLUMBUS GROVE — Lauryn Auchmuty scored 28 points, pulled down seven rebounds and had seven steals to lead Columbus Grove by Lincolnview 70-37 on Thursday. Kendal Palte added 17 points for the Bulldogs (14-2, 5-0 NWC). Lincolnview was led by Emerson Walker, who finished with 17 points.

The Lancers (9-7, 2-2 NWC) will travel to Hicksville on Saturday.