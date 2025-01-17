Governors place friendly bet on game

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ahead of Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game between The Ohio State Buckeyes and the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has placed a friendly wager with Indiana Governor Mike Braun.

“As two powerhouse collegiate football teams battle it out on the gridiron in the College Football Playoff national championship, I am confident that The Ohio State Buckeyes will defeat Notre Dame and claim the national title,” DeWine said. “I am excited to engage in this friendly wager with Governor Braun, showcasing some of the best homemade buckeyes.”

Governor DeWine has wagered Ohio’s famous buckeye candies from Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg. Governor Braun has wagered a bundle of Indiana-made sweet treats including items from South Bend Chocolate Company, headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

“I’m excited to join Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio in this friendly wager,” Braun said. “The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have had an incredible run in this year’s College Football Playoffs, and I have no doubt they’re ready to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes and claim the national championship.”

On Monday, January 20, The Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will be broadcast on ESPN with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. It will air locally on 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.